Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

