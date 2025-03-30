8,488 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.