Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $2.77 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 699,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

