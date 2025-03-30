Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $2.77 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 699,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.