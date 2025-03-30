Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.77 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

