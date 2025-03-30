iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 613,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 337,838 shares.The stock last traded at $47.30 and had previously closed at $47.06.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

