Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 2093165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
The stock has a market capitalization of £70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82.
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
