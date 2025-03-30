Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 44,201 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,201 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $93,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,327,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,646.80. This represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

