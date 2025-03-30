Constellation (DAG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.12 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $131.12 million and $2.45 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,138.74 or 1.00002656 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,636.85 or 0.99398968 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
