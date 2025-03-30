Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27), Zacks reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Featured Stories

