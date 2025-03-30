The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Posts Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PMG opened at GBX 14.43 ($0.19) on Friday. The Parkmead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.21.

Get The Parkmead Group alerts:

About The Parkmead Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.