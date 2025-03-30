The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Posts Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%.
The Parkmead Group Price Performance
Shares of LON PMG opened at GBX 14.43 ($0.19) on Friday. The Parkmead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.21.
