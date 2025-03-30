Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

