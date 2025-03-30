OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 55.1% in March

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OceanPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ OP opened at $0.83 on Friday. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.52.

OceanPal Company Profile

Featured Stories

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

