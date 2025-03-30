OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 55.1% in March

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
OceanPal Stock Performance
NASDAQ OP opened at $0.83 on Friday. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.52.
OceanPal Company Profile
