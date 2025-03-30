Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,241 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 78.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

