The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGFD stock opened at GBX 748 ($9.68) on Friday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638.54 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791 ($10.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £682.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 760.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 712 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($2,018.22). Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

