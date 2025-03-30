Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $379,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,039,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 265,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

