Life Planning Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.98 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

