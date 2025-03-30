Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
HRBR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.28.
About Harbor Diversified
