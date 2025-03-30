Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

HRBR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.28.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

