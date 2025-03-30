iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

