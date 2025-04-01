SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 75.9% increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGSOY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.