SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 75.9% increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of SGSOY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.54.
SGS Company Profile
