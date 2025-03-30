Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.