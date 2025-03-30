Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,956,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance
Ozop Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,083,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,158,094. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ozop Energy Solutions
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.