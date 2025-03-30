TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 54.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
