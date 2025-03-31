Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,308.02 ($16.91) and last traded at GBX 1,312 ($16.96), with a volume of 144986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.33).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,385.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,451.91.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

