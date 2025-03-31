Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.90 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.92), with a volume of 1423811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 80 ($1.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.46. The company has a market cap of £363.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -403.98%.

Insider Activity at Jupiter Fund Management

In related news, insider Dale Jane Murray purchased 33,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,001.55). Also, insider David Cruickshank acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($95,681.41). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

