Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Decreases By 32.7%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

