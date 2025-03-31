Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.88), with a volume of 66967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

The investment objective of Amati AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through Qualifying Investments in AIM-traded companies and through Non-Qualifying Investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs.

