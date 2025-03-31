First Property Group (LON:FPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 387571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.18).

First Property Group Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.17. The firm has a market cap of £17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1.

