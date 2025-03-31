SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,162,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 2,534,893 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $25.49.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

