Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 12317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.70 ($0.84).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

