ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 919422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.22 ($0.13).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at ZOO Digital Group

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,400 ($3,103.18). 17.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.