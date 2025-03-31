MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 113,887,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,690% from the average session volume of 6,361,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £989,584.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Get MediaZest alerts:

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.