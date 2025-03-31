Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Grows By 31.5%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FDIG traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 77,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

