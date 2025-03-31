Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.27), with a volume of 15061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485.10 ($6.27).

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.35.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that Good Energy Group PLC will post 45.8333333 EPS for the current year.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.