Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.27. 471,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 838,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 173.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Sasol by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sasol by 16.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

