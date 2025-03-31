iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

