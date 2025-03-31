Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Should You Buy?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) was up 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 837,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,173,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of £445,621.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

