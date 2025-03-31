Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

