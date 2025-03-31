Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lonza Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Lonza Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.