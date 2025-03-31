AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IDTVF remained flat at $31.26 on Monday. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
