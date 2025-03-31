Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. 4,171,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 182.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.