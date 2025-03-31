Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,182. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

