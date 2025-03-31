Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Grows By 53.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.84. 140,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

