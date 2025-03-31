Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $1.16, Zacks reports.

Knightscope Price Performance

KSCP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 408,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,756. The company has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Knightscope in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Knightscope in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

