Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Down 37.4% in March

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at Asana
In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,966,653.09. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock worth $12,735,000 and sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Asana by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 427,576 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Asana by 195.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,077. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
