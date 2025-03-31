Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,309.13. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 932,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.56, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,827,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

