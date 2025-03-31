Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,721,775.24 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total value of $1,721,775.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,775.24. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total value of $2,534,696.68.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.21. 2,397,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.11. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

