Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Grown Rogue International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRUSF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Grown Rogue International has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Grown Rogue International Company Profile
