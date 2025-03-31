Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRUSF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Grown Rogue International has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

