LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
