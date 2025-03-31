LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,272,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.