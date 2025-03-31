Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 15,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. The trade was a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 27,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

