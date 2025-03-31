Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 15,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. The trade was a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RF Industries Price Performance
Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 27,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
