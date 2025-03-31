Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Short Interest Update

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 8,880,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.7 %

AS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -190.99.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

