Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $136.89 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

